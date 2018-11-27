-$0.40 EPS Expected for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADIL shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ADIL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. 12,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,651. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.