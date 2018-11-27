$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zagg Inc (ZAGG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zagg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Zagg posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zagg will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zagg.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.13 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Zagg from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Zagg from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, President Brian Stech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,334.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZAGG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zagg during the third quarter worth $149,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zagg during the first quarter worth $180,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Zagg during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zagg during the third quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $295.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. Zagg has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

