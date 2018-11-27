$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPM International Inc. (RPM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. RPM International posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.10). RPM International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other RPM International news, Director Kirkland B. Andrews bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.21 per share, with a total value of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,798. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Ballbach bought 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,020.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,367.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 269,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RPM opened at $63.09 on Thursday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.95%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

