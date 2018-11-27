$0.68 EPS Expected for Ciner Resources LP (CINR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ciner Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.73. Ciner Resources posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciner Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ciner Resources.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $123.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.30 million. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 10.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CINR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ciner Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ciner Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ciner Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ciner Resources by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ciner Resources stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciner Resources has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This is a positive change from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.66%.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

