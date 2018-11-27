$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for PJT Partners Inc (PJT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. PJT Partners reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.14 million during the quarter.

PJT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $62.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

NYSE PJT opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,332,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,081,000 after buying an additional 480,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,827,000 after buying an additional 235,094 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,206,000 after buying an additional 590,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,813,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,656,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

