$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Vance Corp (EV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Eaton Vance reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.11 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

EV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.50 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $2,348,332.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 33,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,520,018.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,100 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,879,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,009,000 after acquiring an additional 270,518 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 11.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,145,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,998,000 after acquiring an additional 224,463 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,254,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,240,000 after acquiring an additional 195,599 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at about $8,813,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 1,857.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 163,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

EV stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.01. 28,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,558. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton Vance (EV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.