$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services Inc (PWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.89. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.32%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Quanta Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 159,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 406,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. 105,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $40.10.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

