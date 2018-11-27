$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $984.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $120,882,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,597,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,610,000 after acquiring an additional 614,419 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $12,742,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,562,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after acquiring an additional 225,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 213,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $49.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.