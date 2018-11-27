$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE reported sales of $653.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $583.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,640,322.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at $136,745,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,927,000 after acquiring an additional 926,316 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,007,000 after acquiring an additional 575,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,318,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 489,197 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

