-$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.60) and the highest is ($1.42). Third Point Reinsurance reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 468.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Third Point Reinsurance.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.40 million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 3.89%.

TPRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on Third Point Reinsurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $10,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,010,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. D. Campbell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,362,000 after buying an additional 881,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,816,000 after buying an additional 751,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,105,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,465,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after buying an additional 128,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,649,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after buying an additional 101,288 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPRE opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $950.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.15. Third Point Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.