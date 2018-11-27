133,117 Shares in City Holding (CHCO) Purchased by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.86% of City at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in City by 79.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of City by 15.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of City by 71.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

CHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

CHCO traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.88. 1,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,875. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.81%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

