1347 Property Insurance (PIH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.88

Shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 5075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on PIH. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1347 Property Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 1347 Property Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 0.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1347 Property Insurance stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of 1347 Property Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

