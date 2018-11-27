137,199 Shares in COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.24% of COMSCORE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of COMSCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SCOR shares. Aegis started coverage on COMSCORE in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

SCOR opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. COMSCORE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “137,199 Shares in COMSCORE, Inc. (SCOR) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/137199-shares-in-comscore-inc-scor-acquired-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.