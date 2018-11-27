$148.18 Million in Sales Expected for Trade Desk Inc (TTD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will report sales of $148.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.00 million and the highest is $150.76 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $102.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $464.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.82 million to $467.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $618.22 million, with estimates ranging from $604.90 million to $629.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Trade Desk to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie upgraded Trade Desk to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

TTD traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.42. 22,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,388. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 3.16.

In other Trade Desk news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $136,643.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,147,412.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $4,272,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,261 shares of company stock valued at $79,283,062 in the last 90 days. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Trade Desk by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Trade Desk by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

