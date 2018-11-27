167,881 Shares in Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 167,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Briggs & Stratton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 31.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 90.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 75,336 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 0.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,325,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 13.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 59,385 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

In other news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $68,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $205,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BGG opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $638.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.05. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/167881-shares-in-briggs-stratton-co-bgg-acquired-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.