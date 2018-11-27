16,980 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBIX stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.94. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 149.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $589,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,121.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 4,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $425,905.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,361 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

