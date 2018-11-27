180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 21,254.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,367 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $430,727,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $428,119,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $394,967,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

In other news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $907,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,077,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,319,635 shares of company stock valued at $222,863,154. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $126.85 and a one year high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

