1st Tr EXCHANGE/INDLS PROD DURABL A (FXR) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/INDLS PROD DURABL A (NYSEARCA:FXR) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/INDLS PROD DURABL A were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/INDLS PROD DURABL A in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/INDLS PROD DURABL A by 222.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/INDLS PROD DURABL A in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/INDLS PROD DURABL A in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/INDLS PROD DURABL A in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,431. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/INDLS PROD DURABL A has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

1st Tr EXCHANGE/INDLS PROD DURABL A Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

