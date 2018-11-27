$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to report sales of $2.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Several analysts recently commented on TOL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

TOL stock opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,850.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

