$2.68 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce $2.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $3.04 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $2.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $910,000.00 to $3.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $42.28 million, with estimates ranging from $36.70 million to $52.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.73. Insmed has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06.

In other Insmed news, Director Steinar J. Engelsen acquired 16,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $253,982.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis acquired 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $249,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,827.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,785 shares of company stock worth $871,726. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,802,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,551,000 after buying an additional 154,130 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 9.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 292,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 24,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 4.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 40.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,129,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

