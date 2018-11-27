234,162 Shares in NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 234,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of NGL Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGL. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,121,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,016,000 after acquiring an additional 968,983 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after buying an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 256,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,125,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Raymond acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.32. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.90%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -229.41%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/234162-shares-in-ngl-energy-partners-lp-ngl-acquired-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.