24,441 Shares in Catalent Inc (CTLT) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,400,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,127,000 after purchasing an additional 266,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,781,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,678 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,870,000 after purchasing an additional 183,880 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,548,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,349,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,402,000 after purchasing an additional 472,228 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, Director John J. Greisch bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $488,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 47,265 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,968,114.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,727. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Shares of CTLT opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. Catalent’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

