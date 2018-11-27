$251.62 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will post $251.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $249.20 million and the highest is $259.14 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $224.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $769.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $764.10 million to $781.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $863.60 million, with estimates ranging from $856.00 million to $883.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $168.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 74,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $2,199,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,049.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 18,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $533,200.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,396.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,597 shares of company stock worth $3,982,297. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3,722.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 175.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,416.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $2,252,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

