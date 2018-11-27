$252.87 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet Inc. (RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report sales of $252.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.73 million and the lowest is $252.00 million. RadNet reported sales of $235.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $970.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $969.94 million to $971.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.07 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $625.00 million, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.36. RadNet has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 902,001 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,574.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 14,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $218,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 589,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,182,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at $156,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 151.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 16.6% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 52.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

