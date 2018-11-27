25,440 Shares in EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EQT GP by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 74,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in EQT GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EQT GP by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in EQT GP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in EQT GP by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT GP alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EQGP. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on EQT GP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded EQT GP from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EQT GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $19.00 price target on EQT GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut EQT GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of EQGP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. 732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.43. EQT GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $364.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.93 million. EQT GP had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT GP Holdings LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. EQT GP’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/25440-shares-in-eqt-gp-holdings-lp-eqgp-acquired-by-peak6-investments-llc.html.

EQT GP Company Profile

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.