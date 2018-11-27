2,625 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Purchased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,087,500 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/2625-shares-in-gilead-sciences-inc-gild-purchased-by-aspen-investment-management-inc.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.