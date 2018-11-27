26,746 Shares in Bank Ozk (OZK) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Bank Ozk has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

