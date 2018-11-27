32,123 Shares in BP plc (BP) Purchased by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of BP by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 29,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BP. Raymond James raised BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $79.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.79%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

