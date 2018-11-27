328,393 Shares in Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Purchased by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 328,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.76% of Heritage Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 100.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $150,227.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,756 shares in the company, valued at $991,461.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,173 shares of company stock worth $322,049 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.34. 604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,172. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/328393-shares-in-heritage-commerce-corp-htbk-purchased-by-stieven-capital-advisors-l-p.html.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.