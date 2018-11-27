3i Group’s (III) Buy Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

3i Group (LON:III)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s previous close.

III stock traded down GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 858.80 ($11.22). 2,050,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,000. 3i Group has a 1-year low of GBX 694 ($9.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 975 ($12.74).

In other news, insider Simon Borrows acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.51) per share, with a total value of £2,010,000 ($2,626,421.01). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 809 ($10.57) per share, for a total transaction of £323,600 ($422,840.72). Insiders bought a total of 290,049 shares of company stock worth $233,404,438 in the last three months.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

