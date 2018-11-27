$486.22 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International (OII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will announce sales of $486.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.20 million to $497.70 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $484.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OII. TheStreet lowered Oceaneering International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $29.00 target price on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of OII stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oceaneering International by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 43,268 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.