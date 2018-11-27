5,015 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (JPUS) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $75.76.

