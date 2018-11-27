57,051 Shares in Medtronic PLC (MDT) Acquired by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,070,699.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.05. 1,137,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,905. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

