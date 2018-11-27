6,100 Shares in Energen Co. (EGN) Acquired by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precocity Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Energen in the second quarter worth $7,282,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after buying an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Energen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energen by 53.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energen by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGN opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Energen Co. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Energen had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $380.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Research analysts expect that Energen Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGN has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors cut Energen from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Johnson Rice cut Energen from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Energen in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.

Energen Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

