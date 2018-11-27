67,528 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,355,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,952,000 after purchasing an additional 32,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,747,000 after purchasing an additional 174,391 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,256,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after purchasing an additional 333,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 50.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,154,000 after purchasing an additional 350,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 65,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,116. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.97 and a 1 year high of $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $665.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $2,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,335,735.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $115.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

