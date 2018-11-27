70,259 Shares in National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 70,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in National Vision by 1,774.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 41.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter worth about $483,000.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $444,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler sold 2,351,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $94,516,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 450 shares of company stock worth $19,737 and sold 12,556,477 shares worth $504,970,984. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price target on National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

