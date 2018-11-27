71,998 Shares in Apergy Corp (APY) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Apergy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,163,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

APY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Apergy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Apergy stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.60 million. Apergy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

