74,184 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Herendeen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $226,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $669,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 165,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,700 over the last ninety days. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHC opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

