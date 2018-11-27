91,898 Shares in Stepan (SCL) Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Stepan by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Stepan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 17,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Stepan in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

SCL traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.72. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.49. Stepan has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $90.96.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.20 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other Stepan news, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $185,503.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank Pacholec sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $44,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,774.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,213 shares of company stock worth $535,973 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

