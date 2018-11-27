9,447 Shares in HP Inc. (HPQ) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,447 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in HP by 6,530.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

HP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,374. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. HP Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

In related news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,112,178.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,479 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

