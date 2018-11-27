Abcourt Mines (ABI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)
Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc ores. The company has interests in a gold mine in operation on the Elder and Tagami properties located near Rouyn-Noranda; an advanced silver-zinc project on the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome properties located at Barraute; the Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos in Quebec, Canada.
