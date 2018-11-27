ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Trading 5.1% Higher

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.46. 1,016,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,811,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 3.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.18% and a negative net margin of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,210,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $22,641,511.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,877,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,603,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after buying an additional 840,425 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

