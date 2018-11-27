Active Energy Group (AEG) Earns Corporate Rating from Northland Securities

Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by Northland Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of AEG opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Active Energy Group has a one year low of GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.19 ($0.07).

Get Active Energy Group alerts:

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.