Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Achieves $977,258.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $977,258.00 and $481,998.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger and LBank. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APIS (APIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000821 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) uses the hashing algorithm. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinTiger, BiteBTC, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

