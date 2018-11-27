Advaxis (ADXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 14050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

ADXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advaxis in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.52.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Advaxis had a negative net margin of 1,062.68% and a negative return on equity of 165.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advaxis, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roni Appel acquired 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $39,999.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,191,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 755,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advaxis by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 644,201 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advaxis in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

