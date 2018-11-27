Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $30.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0682 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

