Advisory Alpha LLC Has $893,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. KHP Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

