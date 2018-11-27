AerCap Holdings (AER) Stake Boosted by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up 4.6% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 575.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 308,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 262,818 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 432,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 42,170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 61,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AER. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens cut AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

