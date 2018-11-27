AES (AES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,690,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 7,402,319 shares.The stock last traded at $15.40 and had previously closed at $15.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is 48.15%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AES by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,854,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AES by 56.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,074,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,204 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,489,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 53,115 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of AES by 0.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,331,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,645,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.
About AES (NYSE:AES)
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.