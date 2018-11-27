Aetna Inc (AET) Stake Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.11% of Aetna worth $740,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AET. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aetna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aetna by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Aetna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Aetna by 1,696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Aetna by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.55.

AET stock opened at $210.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna Inc has a 52-week low of $166.88 and a 52-week high of $211.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

